Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will soon release the result of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2021). Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET.

As per reports, the result is expected to be released at 3.00 PM today, November 9.

The examination was conducted from October 22 to 26, 2021 in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The test was held in online mode through Computer Based Test (CBT).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx On the homepage, click on AP PGCET 2021 Click on the result link available on the homepage Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The online application process commenced on September 15 and concluded on October 5, 2021. The exam was conducted for admission into first year of various PG Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech etc) offered by Andhra Pradesh State funded Universites and their Constituent/ Affiliated [Government and Private (Aided/Unaided)] Colleges including Minority Educational Institutions in the State.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.