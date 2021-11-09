The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online application for recruitment to various posts of Laboratory Technician Grade – II in Tamil Nadu Food Safety subordinate Service. Eligible candidates can register on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till November 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 59 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry from a University recognised by the University Grants Commission and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician Course from Government recognised Institution.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category will have to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” against Laboratory Technician Grade – II Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Lab Technician posts.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Laboratory Technician Grade – II in Tamil Nadu Food Safety subordinate Service. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post. More details in the notification.