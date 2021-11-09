The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card today for the upcoming INI CET 2022 exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET 2022 for the January session will be held on November 14 (Sunday). The online registration was conducted in September and October.

The exam is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on Academic Courses tab Click on the admit card link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

