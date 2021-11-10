The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website jkssb.nic.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 10, 2021.

JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department. The recruitment notification (Advt No 06/2021) is available at the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

Physical Standards:

For Males: i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum) ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded) iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded)

For Females: Height : 5'- 2" ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2".

Application fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 550 through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the fee payable shall be Rs 400.

Here’s JKSSB SI recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for SI posts

Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 06 of 2021 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection process

The JKSSB selection process will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). The candidate shall have to qualify PST to be eligible to appear for next stage of selection process i.e. PET.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.