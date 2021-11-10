The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-2021 (NEET UG 2021). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also check their score card using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ This facility will be available from 09 November 2021 to 14 November 2021 (upto 09:00 P.M.),” reads the notification.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted in pen and paper mode on September 12, 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 P.M in 202 cities at 3858 Centres throughout the country and abroad and the result of the same was declared on 01 Nov 2021.

Steps to check the score card

