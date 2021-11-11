The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the seat allotment result of counselling round 4. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates can report online for admission up to November 12 (10.00 AM). The applicants will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

They can also initiate withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation process in the same period.

Steps to check JoSAA Counselling round 4 result:

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 4” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The JOSAA fifth seat allotment list will be published on November 14, and the sixth and final list on November 18.

The counselling has been conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutes.