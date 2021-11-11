Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has begun accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 10. The applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form between December 11 to 15.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 641 Medical Specialist posts.

Here’s CGPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2021 official notification.

The applicants should have attained the age of 25 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Candidates may check their educational qualification, pay scale, and other details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on “MEDICAL SPECIALIST [DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE] -2021”

Now click on registration link, create profile then login to the portal Select the post to apply, fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to CGPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2021.