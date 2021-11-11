Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Deputy Commandant, Home Guards Department. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the Deputy Commandant 2020 interview will be conducted on November 17, 2021. The applicants are advised to bring their original documents.

Candidates are also required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the interview letter link under News and Events section Key in your roll number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the interview schedule for other posts including Evaluation Officer 2020, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Agri) and other.

As per the notice, the interview for the post of Evaluation Officer 2020 will be held on November 17, Assistant Engineer (Civil) on November 22, Assistant Engineer (Civil) Panchayati Raj Vibhag on November 23, Assistant Engineer (Agri) on November 23, Assistant Engineer (Electric) on November 23 and 24, and Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) on November 25 and 26.

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule.

