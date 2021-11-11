The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the result of Dental Surgeon recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

A total of 220 candidates have been declared qualified. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Viva-Voce. The HPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2021 was conducted on September 26 in an OMR-based test mode.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana. Online applications for the posts were invited in February and March this year. Candidates will be selected on basis of the written exam, followed by viva voce.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in/en-us/ On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on “Recruitment Test Result for the Posts of Dental Surgeon (Class-II) in Health Department” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.