Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has today, November 11, released the result of Lekha Lipik recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam check and download their result from the official website upenergy.in.

A total of 488 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test. The exam was conducted on September 277, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 Lekha Lipik vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on Vacancy/Results Click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF LEKHA LIPIK AGAINST ADVT. 06/VSA/2020/LL” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.