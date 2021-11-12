The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) and Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from November 22, 2021 onwards.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is December 20, 2021. However, candidates can submit their registered online application forms till December 27, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 400 vacancies, of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) and 381 for Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty): The applicants should hold a post graduate degree in the concerned Broad Speciality/ Super Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/NMC from time to time. Those who have undergone Diplomate National Board training in concerned subjects are also eligible for the post of Assistant Professor subjects to fulfilling of any other criteria regarding Diplomate National Board, prescribe by MCI/NMC from time to time in force.

Assistant Professor (Super Specialty): The candidates must possess DM/MCh degree in the concerned discipline from MCI/NMC permitted or approved or recognised medical college. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. ST/SC category candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. Candidates may check the examination details available in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.