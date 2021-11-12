Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Ayurveda) on the official website upsc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the interview will be conducted at UPSC, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069 from December 13 to 16, 2021.

“Reporting time for candidates called for interview in Forenoon Session is 09.00 AM and the reporting time for candidates called for interview in Afternoon Session is 12 Noon,’ reads the notice.

The applicants are directed to bring all the original documents (alongwith their self attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate, equivalence certificate etc.

Candidates check the list of original documents to be submitted on the day of interview in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 37 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Details: 37 Posts of Medical Officer - Research Officer (Ayurveda) in Ministry of AYUSH” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) exam. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination can fill up the DAF till November 22 (upto 5.00 PM) on the official website upsc.gov.in.

In total, 1337 candidates have cleared the EPFO EO/AO exams. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the personality test/interview round.

