Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC conducted the CCE Prelims 2021 on October 24. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the KAS Main exam. Online application forms and official notification for the Mian exam will be released shortly.

A total of 4544 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Steps to download JKPSC KAS result 2021:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Under What’s new section, click on “JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021- Declaration of the result thereof.”

The JKPSC result will get auto-downloaded Check merit list by searching roll number Take a printout for future reference.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in February 2022.