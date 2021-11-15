Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had announced the final result for the post of Art and Craft Teacher. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website hssc.gov.in.

“The result has been shown Merit wise and category wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket,” reads the notice.

A total of 816 have been declared qualified for the recruitment to Arts and Craft Teacher posts. The final result has been prepared on the basis of the written examination and interview/viva-voce.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result for the post of Art & Craft Teacher, Cat. No. 22” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final result

