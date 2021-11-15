The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the skill test schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (APSSB CHSL 2021) on the official website apssb.nic.in. As per the notification, the test will be held from November 19 to 21.

“The Skill Test for provisionally shortlisted candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2021 shall be conducted in the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hill on November 19, 20, and 21,” reads the notification.

The schedule consists the roll numbers of the eligible candidates, reporting time, skill test time and other details. Candidates are advised to download the same from the direct link given below:

Here’s direct link to the skill test schedule.

Steps to download the skill test schedule

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in Click on “Notice regarding Skill Test of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2021” under Latest News section The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

APSSB has notified a total of 182 Grade C posts in various state government departments for which the recruitment will be done through the CHSL 2021 exam. The vacancies include Lower Divisional Clerk or LDC (District Establishment): 51, LDC: 82, Data Entry Operator: 17, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): 11, Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: 9, Junior Secretariat Assistant: 8 and Laboratory Assistant: 1.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.