Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will release the admit card today for the Apprentice recruitment exam for over 1900 posts under the Refineries Division. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website iocl.com.

The IOCL Apprentice written exam of two hours duration will be held on November 21 (Sunday). The admit card will contain all details regarding exam city, centre, time, etc.

The written test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in Written Test for qualifying the selection process.

The IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 is being conducted for a total of 1968 posts at its Refineries across India. The posts include those of Attendant Operator, Fitter, Boiler, Technician, Secretarial Assistant and others for a period of 1 year.

Here’s IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to download IOCL Apprentice admit card 2021:

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to ‘Whats New’ – ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

Click on the admit card/call letter link (when available) Key in your login credentials The IOCL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Selection procedure

Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. IOCL will conduct a written exam on November 21 and the result will be declared on December 4. Qualified candidates will be called for document qualification.