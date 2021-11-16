The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online window to check Examination Enrolment Status for the CS exams in December 2021 session. Students can check their status at the official website smash.icsi.edu.

The CS exams for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes will be held in December and January. The CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE) in anywhere mode through remote proctoring. The exams will be held in four batches each day.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30 in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

Steps to check ICSI CS exam enrollment status:

Visit official website smash.icsi.edu Go to ‘PRELIMINARY ENROLLMENT STATUS’ section Login using Registration Number, date of birth and captha The ICSI CS enrollment status will appear on screen Check and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CS Enrollment status.

Exam dates

CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.



Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. CS Foundation Programme: Paper 1 and 2 – January 3; Paper 3 and 4 – January 4.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional December 2021 exam timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2021 exam notice.