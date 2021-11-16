The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Staff Officer PMT/PET 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Staff Officer PMT/PET will be held between November 22 and 25 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore - 700120.

The physical tests will be held for eligible candidates who have cleared the Staff Officer preliminary exam. As per results announced earlier this month, a total of 5183 candidates have qualified the written exam and are eligible to appear for PMT/PET.

Candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues with proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the admit card for the examination and the Black Ballpoint pen.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.

Here’s WB Police Wireless Operator prelim exam 2021 schedule.

Steps to download WB Police admit card:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Staff Officer-cum-Instructor post

Click on the admit card link and select the post Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth to login The WB Police Staff Officer admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police admit card 2021.

Selection method

WBPRB will recruit candidates based on four selection stages: Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Competitive Examination and Personality Test. The preliminary examination will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the PMT/PET.