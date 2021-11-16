Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 today, November 16. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam can register on the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The last date to register for the Main (Written and Interview) examination is December 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Steps to apply for main exams

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the application form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

The Main Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers - II to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper - I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate.

