Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test (DAHET) 2021. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.

As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2021 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates will have to report at 7.00 AM and 1.00 PM, respectively.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” link Click on “Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test (DAHET) - 2021” Read the instructions carefully Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.