The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP ECET-2021) counselling registration will conclude today, November 18. Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The applicants from OC/BC category are required to pay the processing fee of Rs 1200 and Rs 600 is applicable for SC/ST category candidates.

“The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma Holders in Engineering and Pharmacy & Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths) are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 15-11-2021 to 24-11-2021,” reads the notification.

The applicants will be able to exercise web-options from November 21 to 23.

Important Dates

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration: November 15 to 18

Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers(HLCs): November 16 to 19

Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates: November 21 to 23

Change of Options for the candidates: November 24

Allotment of Seats: November 27

Self-Reporting, Reporting at college and Commencement of classwork: November 28 onwards

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to register for AP ECET 2021

Visit the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in On the homepage, click on Registration Link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the required details and pay the fee Submit the registration form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for AP ECET 2021.

JNTUA conducted the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The University held the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.