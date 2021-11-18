Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020. Eligible candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their login details.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from November 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 1393 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Mains exam.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 564 vacancies through the Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The selection for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. On some of these posts, recruitment would be made on the basis of total marks obtained in the written exam, according to the provision of concerned service rules of such posts.

The Preliminary exam was held on August 1 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at various examination centres in state’s three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. A total of 73792 candidates were registered, of which 38045 applicants appeared for the Preliminary exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.