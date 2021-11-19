Today is the deadline to apply online for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) at the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) official website. Candidates can apply at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till November 19. Candidates can make corrections to their applications from November 19.

The BPSC 67th CCE Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2021. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 726 posts in the state govenrment.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for general category candidates is 37 years, whereas for female candidates, BC, EBC category, the upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ ST category candidates, 42 years is the maximum age limit.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Bihar state’s SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates.

Candidates may check the Instructions for filling Online Application for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination from Commission’s website or the notification below:

Instructions for Filling the Application Form.

Steps to apply for BPSC 67th CCE 2021:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on BPSC Online Application Fill up the registration form and submit Pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for 67th CCE 2021.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.