Today, November 20 is the last date to apply for the second phase of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Before applying, the candidates are advised to read the Instructions, Eligibility and Applicability for appearing at the OSSTET-2021 (2nd) in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/SEBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FORM FOR OSSTET, 2021(2nd)” under Latest Updates section Register yourself and login to the portal Fill in the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for OSSTET 2021 (2nd).

Candidates may check the detailed application process here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.