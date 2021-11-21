Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key for the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Advt. No. 11/2020. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE Electrical exam was held on November 14 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. It consisted of two papers: General Studies and Electrical Engineering.

The answer keys along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded at the APSC website. Candidates can download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 26.

Steps to download APSC AE answer key:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Answer Key’ section Click on the answer key link for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) The APSC AE answer key will appear onscreen Check and download Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Direct links to APSC JE Civil answer keys:

GENERAL STUDIES

CIVIL ENGINEERING

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 19 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Online applications were invited in December 2020 and January 2021.