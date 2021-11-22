Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Medical Lab Technician and Lab Attendant. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 24, 2021 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question. The online objections should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any).

“The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via online application mode only, at the link available on the website of the Board www.sssb.punjab.gov.in under title “Click here for apply online objections”. The last date for filling the online objections will be 24th of November, 2021,” reads the notification.

The PSSSB Medical Lab Technician and Laboratory Attendant exam was conducted on November 21 (Sunday) in an objective-type MCQ format.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “CLICK HERE to view scanned OMR sheet of Examination dated 21/11/2021 for the post of Medical Lab Technician and Lab Attendant in ref. to Advt. No. 16/2021” under Advertisement tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Here’s direct link to the raise objections.

PSSSB has notified 7 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II and 5 for Lab Attendant. Online applications were invited in October this year.

For more details, candidates are advised of visit the official website here.