The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will soon begin online registration for the special rounds conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs. The CSAB portal and has been activated at the official link csab.nic.in. Candidate who wants to participate in CSAB 2021 special rounds must carefully read CSAB-2021 Special Rounds Information Brochure

Through CSAB round, vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) after completion of all JoSAA rounds will be filled. The number of vacancies will be announced on November 27.

The CSAB special round registration will begin on November 28 and close on November 30. The special round seat allotment result will be released on December 2. Candidates will be allowed to freeze, slide or float the options, report online and pay fee from December 2 to 4.

The CSAB seat allotment round 2 results will be declared on December 7.

Here’s CSAB 2021 special round schedule.