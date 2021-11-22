Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released the admit card for the post of Civil Judge Cadre. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hcraj.nic.in using their login details.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. “No Admission Card shall be sent to the candidates separately,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 120 vacancies of Civil Judge Cadre.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Click on the Recruitment tab Now click on “Civil Judge Cadre, 2021” Click on admit card link and key in your login details Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Main Examination (Subjective Type) and interview round.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.