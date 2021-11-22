Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marksheet of candidates and final answer key of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS prelims marksheet and final answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The RAS prelims result was announced on November 19. In total, 20102 candidates have qualified the RAS preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The notification regarding the RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 will be released shortly.

All candidates who took the exam can check and download their marksheets using their Roll Number and Date Of Birth.

Here’s RPSC RAS prelims 2021 final answer key.

Steps to download RPSC RAS marksheet:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result marksheet link under ‘News and Events’ Enter Roll Number and Date Of Birth and submit The RPSC RAS prelims marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RPSC RAS prelims 2021 marksheet.

Here’s dircet link to RPSC RAS result 2021 merit list.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.