Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the Assistant District Prosecution Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exams 2021. Candidates check the official notices at the website mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC had scheduled to conduct the ADPO exam 2021 on December 5 and the DSP Radio exam 2021 on December 19 in OMR-based written mode. In its notice, the Commission said fresh dates for the exam will be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

The ADPO exam will be held for recruitment to 92 posts of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. Online applications were invited in July and August this year.

On the other hand, the DSP Radio 2021 exam will be conducted for 13 vacancies for the post of DSP (Radio). Applications were invited in July and August this year.