Rajasthan Home Guard Department has notified vacancies for recruitment to various posts of Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website home.rajasthan.gov.in from November 24 to December 15.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 135 vacancies, out of which 101 posts are for Constables, 10 are for constables (T.S.P. region), 2 are for constable (Bigular), 2 are for constables (drum man), 18 are for constables (vehicle driver), 2 are for constables (vehicle driver) and 2 are for constable driver (T.S.P. region).

Details regarding eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, reservation policy, pay scale, etc are given in the recruitment advertisement. Candidates are advised to read it caregfully.

Here’s Rajasthan Home Guard Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on written exam, physical test, technical exam and document verification.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General/creamy layer OBC of Rajasthan/ MBC category need to pay Rs 500 as application fee. Other reserved categories have to pay Rs 400.