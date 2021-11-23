Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website ppsc.gov.in. The last day to submit the application is December 10.

PPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 353 posts of Veterinary Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, fisheries and Dairy Development, Punjab.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-37 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational qualification: The candidate should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry; and should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Here’s PPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection procedure

PPSC will conduct a written xamination, followed by document scrutiny and interview. The written competitive examination for the post will be scheduled tentatively in April, 2022. The exact date of exam will be decided and intimated later keeping in view the public health safety issues.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 1,000. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ for the Veterinary Officer post Click on ‘Apply Online’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay application/ exam fee and submit Download application form and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for PPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2021.