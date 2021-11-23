Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the model answer key of the Patwari exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 was conducted on October 23 and 24. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill 5378 posts of Patwari.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by November 26. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per challenge. Experts will examine the objections and prepare a final answer. The RSMSSB Patwari result will be based on final answer key.

Steps to download RSMSSB Patwari answer key 2021:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Latest Updates’ section and click on answer key link for Patwari Select the exam paper set The RSMSSB Patwari answer key will appear on screen Download and check Raise objection, if any, by following instructions given.

Direct links to Rajasthan Patwari answer key:

SET 104A | SET 104B | SET 104C | SET 104D