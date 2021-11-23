Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the scheme of examination and syllabus for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download the materials from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 will be held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 19. In total, 20102 candidates have qualified the RAS preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

RPSC RAS Main written exam will consist of four papers (General Studies I, II, III and General Hindi and General English) containing three parts each. Every paper will carry a total of 200 marks, with a duration of 3 hours and will be descriptive/analytical.

Here’s direct link to RPSC RAS Main exam scheme.

Direct links to RPSC RAS Main syllabus:

Hindi version.

English version.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam 2021 is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.

The Commission has also released the RAS prelims marksheet on it website. All candidates who took the exam can check and download their marksheets using their Roll Number and Date Of Birth.