The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) under Advt. No. 06/2020. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE exam 2021 will be held on November 28 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Engineering).

The list of eligible candidates has already been released at the official portal.

Here’s APSC AE Electrical exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download APSC AE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to section “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on link under “Download admit card for Screening Test(OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), under Irrigation Department, Assam”

Enter Roll number and submit The APSC AE admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct links:

CIVIL

MECHANICAL

ELECTRICAL

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total 182 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil- 128, Mechanical- 38, Electrical- 16) in the Irrigation Department. Online applications were invited in August and September 2020.