National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online application process for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2021). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the test till December 13, 2021 at nbe.edu.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their applications from December 16 to 19, 2021.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2022 and the admit card will be issued on January 4, 2022. The board shall declare the result by January 31, 2022.

FET 2021 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB)/ Fellow of National Board - Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) courses of 2021 admission session, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by November 30, 2021 can apply for FET 2021.

Students found to be ineligible at any stage of FET 2021 will not be permitted to appear in the examination. More details in the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 4250. The exam fee for international students is Rs 44250 (Examination Fee of Rs 37500 + 18% GST).

Steps to register for FET 2021

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FET 2021” Register yourself through New Registration link Login to the portal and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.