Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET provisional merit list today for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22. The MHT CET 2021 result was announced on October 28. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the entire counselling process for MHT CET will be conducted online.

Candidates were asked to register online and verify documents between November 2 and 20.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be issued today at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can raise objection (if any) by November 25. The final merit list will be out on November 27. Based on it, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between November 28 and 30.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 2. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2021 official notification.