Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of JEN Civil (Degree) 2020 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JE Civil exam was held on September 12. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. RSMSSB will issue the notice on the document verification schedule shortly.

Steps to check RSMSSB JE Civil result:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notification” Click on the result link for JEN Civil The RSMSSB JE Civil result will appear on the screen Download result and search your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to RSMSSB JEN 2020 (Civil) (Degree) result.