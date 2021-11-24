Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) 2021 recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam 2021 was held on September 18 in a single session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The answer key was released on September 27.

Qualified candidates will be called for document verification. The merit list contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. RSMSSB will issue the notice on the document verification schedule shortly.

Steps to check RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor result:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notification” Click on the result link for Agriculture Supervisor The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor result merit list will appear on the screen Download result and search your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor result 2021.

The result document also contains the category-wise cut-off for qualifying in the exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts. Selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks. The examination will be held for the duration of 2 hours.