Punjab and Sind Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Risk and IT Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in till November 28, 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 posts, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of IT Manager and 37 for Risk Manager.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET for the recruitment for the post of MMGS-III and MMGS-II may not be held, reads the notice.

Candidates may check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, work experience, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fees of Rs 150 + GST and Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on “Click here to Apply” under “RECRUITMENT FOR THE POSTS OF RISK MANAGER IN SMGS-IV & MMGS-III AND IT MANAGERS IN MMGS-III & MMGS-II” Register and proceed with application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

