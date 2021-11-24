Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the counselling and document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Horticultural Officer (AHO) in Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Service. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Original Certificate Verification and Counselling will be held from December 8 to 10, 2021 at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, VOC Nagar Chennai-600003.

“Individual intimation regarding the date and time of Original Certificate Verification and Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post,” reads the notification.

The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the results of the written examination conducted by the Commission on April 17, 2021.

