Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side) Preliminary result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

“All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 24.11.2021, 16:00 hours onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website : https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in,” reads the notice.

A total of 455 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam. The Main Written Examination is schedule to be conducted on December 28 and 30, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

The shortlisted candidates will have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form.

Cut-Off Marks Category & Gender Cut-off Marks Total Selected Candidates General Male 32.71 66 General Female 30.04 32 EWS Male 32.71 59 EWS Female 30.04 6 SEBC Male 32.71 139 SEBC Female 30.04 27 SC Male 32.71 68 SC Female 30.04 22 ST Male 25.22 24 ST Female 25.22 12 Total — 455

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement - 138/2020-21 Important Notice regarding the Mains Written Examination Application Form” under Latest News and Events tab Now click on “Eligibility List (Main) - 138/2020-21 - LECME-138-2020-21.pdf” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 19, 2021. The provisional answer key was released on September 20 and the suggestions were invited till September 28.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.