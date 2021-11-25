Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified 197 posts of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector for recruitment. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from December 2. The last day to apply is December 31.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 197 MVSI posts. The Board will conduct the APRO exam on February 12 and 13, 2022.

Here’s RSMSSB MVSI recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: i) Class 10 pass; ii) Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering. More details in the notification.

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.