The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL 2021) today, November 25. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The final result was released on November 22, 2021. The skill test and document verification was conducted from November 19 to 21, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 182 Grade C posts in various state government departments for which the recruitment will be done through the CHSL 2021 exam. The vacancies include Lower Divisional Clerk or LDC (District Establishment): 51, LDC: 82, Data Entry Operator: 17, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): 11, Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: 9, Junior Secretariat Assistant: 8 and Laboratory Assistant: 1.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the individual marksheet and OMR sheet of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL). Candidates can check their marks by logging in using their credentials till December 12, 2021.

