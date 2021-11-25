Osmania University has released the counselling schedule of TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the exam will be able to register for the counselling round on the official website tsche.ac.in from November 26 to December 6, 2021.

Candidates will be able to exercise web options (Phase I) on December 11 and 12. List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and will be released on December 17.

The academic session will commence from December 27, 2021.

“TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET 2021 first phase counseling for admission into LL.B (3-years course)/LL.B-5 Years (Integrated Degree Courses) & 2-years LL.M courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana commences from 27.11.2021,” reads the notification.

The result was declared on September 15, 2021.

Event Schedule (Tentative) Issue of Notification November 26 Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification (as per guidelines) (Refer to Point No. d)

November 27 to December 6 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC/CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking (Refer to Point No. c) December 6 to 10 Display of List of Registered candidates December 10 Exercising Web options- Phase I December 11 and 13 Edit of web options-Phase -I December 14 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) December 17 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan. December 18 to 23 Commencement of Class work December 27

