Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2021 answer key today, November 25. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 28, 2021 upto 5.00 PM. The candidates must mention the subject, version code and question number while submitting the objections.

“Objections, if any, should be submitted with justification through e-mail: keauthority-ka@nic.in (mail should be titled as PGCET-2021 - Objection - Subject Name, Version with attachment) on or before 28-11-2021 before 5:00pm,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from November 11 to November 14, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on “PGCET-2021 Provisional Answer Keys” under Latest Announcements section Subject wise answer key list will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Candidates may find the direct link to check subject wise provisional answer keys below:

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Textile Technology

Electrical

Mechanical

Architecture

Polymer Science and Technology

Biotechnology

Mathematics and Computer Science

MBA

MCA

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.