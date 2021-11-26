National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles admit card from day 7 to 12. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The hall ticket is released for the UGC-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET exams for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor to be conducted from November 29 to December 5, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

To download the admit card, candidates need to use their Application No and Date of Birth or Application Number and Password to login.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 13.11.2021 regarding Date and Subject wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, the Admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 7 to Day 12 are being displayed today,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your Application No and date of birth/ Password The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout for future reference

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.