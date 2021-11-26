West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can download their adit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI exam 2021 will be held on December 5 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 1.30 PM. Candidates can download their admit cards on the keying of Application Sl. No. and date of birth.

Here’s WB Police SI exam notice 2021.

Steps to download WB Police SI admit card:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector post

Click on the admit card link and select the post Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth to login The WB Police SI admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police admit card 2021.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity, WBPRB said in its notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch. Online applications were invited earlier this year.