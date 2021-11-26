Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the final provisional selection list for TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman recruitment 2020. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website tnusrbonline.org.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the character and antecedents verification and medical examination.

“The appointment and posting orders will be separately issued after character and antecedents verification and medical examination by the concerned appointing authorities,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tnusrbonline.org On the homepage, click on “FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)” or “FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

TNUSRB is conducting the recruitment drive for filling a total of 11,741+72 (BL) vacancies of Constables, Jail Warder and Fireman in the TN Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.