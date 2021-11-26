Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PMT/PET result for the post of Jail Warder and Jail Matron. Candidates who have appeared for the test can download their result from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the Jail Warder and Matron PET/PMT from October 9 to 14 at Sports Complex, Sector-7, Chandigarh.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination followed by PMT/ PET.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on result link under “Result of Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test(PMT/PET) for the post of Warder and Matron.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download Jail Matron result.

Here’s direct link to download Jail Warder result.

The PSSSB Jail Warder exam 2021 was conducted on August 27, 28, and 29 for over 1.82 lakh candidates. The result was announced on September 6 and candidates as per the cut-off will appear for physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.